Lithuanian FM presents Sybiha map of Ukraine marked 603,628 sq km in support for territorial integrity

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys presented his Ukrainian colleague Andriy Sybiha with a map of Ukraine showing the area of ​​Ukraine as 603,628 square kilometers as a sign of support for the country’s territorial integrity.

At a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Sybiha in Kyiv on Friday, Budrys presented the symbolic gift, thus sending a message of solidarity. The map was signed by Lithuanian diplomats, symbolizing Lithuania’s commitment never to recognize Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukrainian territory.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister said the territorial integrity of Ukraine – all 603,628 square kilometers – must be restored.

“This is not only a commitment of Lithuania or my personal one, but also of all my colleagues from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who have signed here, that we are committed to supporting your territorial integrity – every square kilometer of your territory – 603,628 square kilometers. This is Ukraine,” the minister said.