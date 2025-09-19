Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:57 19.09.2025

Lithuanian FM presents Sybiha map of Ukraine marked 603,628 sq km in support for territorial integrity

1 min read
Lithuanian FM presents Sybiha map of Ukraine marked 603,628 sq km in support for territorial integrity

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys presented his Ukrainian colleague Andriy Sybiha with a map of Ukraine showing the area of ​​Ukraine as 603,628 square kilometers as a sign of support for the country’s territorial integrity.

At a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Sybiha in Kyiv on Friday, Budrys presented the symbolic gift, thus sending a message of solidarity. The map was signed by Lithuanian diplomats, symbolizing Lithuania’s commitment never to recognize Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukrainian territory.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister said the territorial integrity of Ukraine – all 603,628 square kilometers – must be restored.

“This is not only a commitment of Lithuania or my personal one, but also of all my colleagues from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who have signed here, that we are committed to supporting your territorial integrity – every square kilometer of your territory – 603,628 square kilometers. This is Ukraine,” the minister said.

Tags: #present #map #budrys

MORE ABOUT

13:22 19.09.2025
Lithuanian FM arrives in Kyiv

Lithuanian FM arrives in Kyiv

14:36 10.06.2025
Lithuanian FM, Sybiha visit Kherson

Lithuanian FM, Sybiha visit Kherson

10:25 10.06.2025
Yermak and Budrys discuss tightening sanctions against Russia

Yermak and Budrys discuss tightening sanctions against Russia

16:45 09.06.2025
Lithuanian FM: The world must stay united in supporting Ukraine, which defends not only its territory, but also all of Europe

Lithuanian FM: The world must stay united in supporting Ukraine, which defends not only its territory, but also all of Europe

13:49 09.06.2025
Lithuanian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv on working visit

Lithuanian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv on working visit

13:02 19.04.2025
Ukrainian, Lithuanian FM discuss further joint steps to restore peace, security in Ukraine and all of Europe

Ukrainian, Lithuanian FM discuss further joint steps to restore peace, security in Ukraine and all of Europe

10:34 01.04.2025
Lithuanian FM Budrys arrives in Kyiv

Lithuanian FM Budrys arrives in Kyiv

13:24 15.03.2025
Waltz on talks in Jeddah: At one point we even broke map and started drawing on it on how we’re going to end this war

Waltz on talks in Jeddah: At one point we even broke map and started drawing on it on how we’re going to end this war

20:05 25.06.2024
Already 500 bookstores registered on interactive map of Ukraine's book ecosystem – UBI

Already 500 bookstores registered on interactive map of Ukraine's book ecosystem – UBI

18:58 22.12.2023
EU, Ukraine agree on updated TEN-T indicative maps

EU, Ukraine agree on updated TEN-T indicative maps

HOT NEWS

Russians push back near Volodymyrivka, they advancing in three regions – DeepState

Kallas vows continued Russia pressure through 19th sanctions package

Von der Leyen announces 19th package of sanctions against Russia

Judges fail to elect new Constitutional Court chief

EU greenlights 19th round of Russia sanctions

LATEST

US Ambassador to NATO believes threat from Russia is little overstated

Russians push back near Volodymyrivka, they advancing in three regions – DeepState

Epicenter opens new shopping center in Obukhiv

Kallas vows continued Russia pressure through 19th sanctions package

Lithuania's aid to Ukraine exceeds EUR 1.7 bln – Sybiha

Lithuanian project management agency establishes Kyiv office

Von der Leyen announces 19th package of sanctions against Russia

Interior Ministry introducing innovative approach that almost halves mine clearance time

Judges fail to elect new Constitutional Court chief

EU greenlights 19th round of Russia sanctions

AD
AD