Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:36 20.01.2026

Putin's strike on Ukraine this morning is wake-up call for world leaders in Davos – FM Sybiha

2 min read
Putin's strike on Ukraine this morning is wake-up call for world leaders in Davos – FM Sybiha
Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Russia’s barbaric strike on Tuesday morning is a "wake-up call" for world leaders gathered in Davos: support for the Ukrainian people is urgent; peace can only be achieved through force, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"Thousands of homes in Kyiv were left without heating at -15°C outside after a massive Russian strike overnight.

War criminal Putin continues to wage a genocidal war against women, children, and the elderly," Sybiha wrote on social media.

He noted that Russian strikes on Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Odesa, Zaporizhia, Poltava, Sumy, and other regions have resulted in civilian casualties and damage to energy infrastructure.

Sybiha stressed that "the resilience of the Ukrainian people cannot be an excuse for continuing this war," which must end as soon as possible.

"Putin’s barbaric strike this morning is a wake-up call for world leaders gathered in Davos: support for the Ukrainian people is urgent; there will be no peace in Europe without lasting peace for Ukraine; peace can only be achieved through force. We need urgent additional energy assistance, air defense and interceptors, as well as sanctions pressure on Moscow," the minister said.

As reported, the 56th World Economic Forum (January 19–23, 2026) has begun in Davos, Switzerland. The Ukrainian delegation at Davos 2026 will be represented at the highest level.

US President Donald Trump is expected to attend.

Tags: #davos #sybiha #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

10:10 20.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Kyiv hit hardest in latest Russian combined air attack

Zelenskyy: Kyiv hit hardest in latest Russian combined air attack

13:49 19.01.2026
Witkoff, Kushner to discuss Ukraine peace plan with Putin's representative in Davos on Jan 20 - media

Witkoff, Kushner to discuss Ukraine peace plan with Putin's representative in Davos on Jan 20 - media

11:19 19.01.2026
Path to peace in Ukraine to be discussed on Tue at WEF in Davos

Path to peace in Ukraine to be discussed on Tue at WEF in Davos

20:25 16.01.2026
Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy

Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy

14:18 15.01.2026
Ukraine at the highest level to participate at annual Davos forum – FM Sybiha

Ukraine at the highest level to participate at annual Davos forum – FM Sybiha

10:23 15.01.2026
SBU qualifies Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy sector as crimes against humanity

SBU qualifies Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy sector as crimes against humanity

20:09 14.01.2026
Pinchuk Foundation to hold series of Ukrainian events in Davos on occasion of WEF 2026

Pinchuk Foundation to hold series of Ukrainian events in Davos on occasion of WEF 2026

19:52 13.01.2026
Davos leaders to press Trump on backing Paris-week agreements – media

Davos leaders to press Trump on backing Paris-week agreements – media

18:19 13.01.2026
Partner countries must step up pressure on Russia, will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine in Davos – Dutch PM

Partner countries must step up pressure on Russia, will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine in Davos – Dutch PM

09:17 13.01.2026
FMs of Ukraine, Norway discuss prospects of Ukrainian defense industry projects

FMs of Ukraine, Norway discuss prospects of Ukrainian defense industry projects

HOT NEWS

Ukraine shoots down 27 Russian missiles, 315 UAVs

Zelenskyy: Kyiv hit hardest in latest Russian combined air attack

Ukrenergo reports emergency outages due to enemy shelling

Kyiv metro to run with changes due to energy situation

Zelenskyy approves appointment of Yelizarov as AFU dpty commander

LATEST

NABU denies reports of alleged corruption schemes surrounding purchase of Rafale fighter jets

Zelenskyy: Some Russian missiles used in latest attack made this year

Almost 185,000 citizens have contacted Ukrainian Red Cross since war start

Over 10,000 Kyiv residents shelter in metro stations overnight

Ukraine shoots down 27 Russian missiles, 315 UAVs

IAEA reports reconnection of backup line to ZNPP

Russia attacks dozens of settlements in Zaporizhia region

Ukrenergo reports emergency outages due to enemy shelling

Kyiv metro to run with changes due to energy situation

Zelenskyy approves appointment of Yelizarov as AFU dpty commander

AD
AD