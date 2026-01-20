Putin's strike on Ukraine this morning is wake-up call for world leaders in Davos – FM Sybiha

Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Russia’s barbaric strike on Tuesday morning is a "wake-up call" for world leaders gathered in Davos: support for the Ukrainian people is urgent; peace can only be achieved through force, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"Thousands of homes in Kyiv were left without heating at -15°C outside after a massive Russian strike overnight.

War criminal Putin continues to wage a genocidal war against women, children, and the elderly," Sybiha wrote on social media.

He noted that Russian strikes on Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Odesa, Zaporizhia, Poltava, Sumy, and other regions have resulted in civilian casualties and damage to energy infrastructure.

Sybiha stressed that "the resilience of the Ukrainian people cannot be an excuse for continuing this war," which must end as soon as possible.

"Putin’s barbaric strike this morning is a wake-up call for world leaders gathered in Davos: support for the Ukrainian people is urgent; there will be no peace in Europe without lasting peace for Ukraine; peace can only be achieved through force. We need urgent additional energy assistance, air defense and interceptors, as well as sanctions pressure on Moscow," the minister said.

As reported, the 56th World Economic Forum (January 19–23, 2026) has begun in Davos, Switzerland. The Ukrainian delegation at Davos 2026 will be represented at the highest level.

US President Donald Trump is expected to attend.