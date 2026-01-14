Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:28 14.01.2026

Agrarian Committee recommends Rada streamline state regulation of organic production

The Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy of the Verkhovna Rada recommended to the parliament to adopt the draft law on state regulation of organic production, circulation and labeling of organic products (No. 13204-1), the press service of the Verkhovna Rada Office reported.

"The draft law implements key EU Regulation No. 2018/848 and a number of other EU acts, while also creating the foundation for the full implementation of an additional 10 EU acts in the field of organic production," the statement said.

Lawmakers said that adopting the legislation would establish unified, transparent, and clear rules for the production, circulation, and labeling of organic products in line with modern European Union law, and improve the state control system for organic production to enhance oversight of compliance with organic legislation.

The draft law is also designed to stimulate the agricultural sector and rural areas by diversifying production, increasing the added value of products, and creating new jobs in the production, processing, and logistics of organic goods. It aims to support the transition to sustainable agricultural development in accordance with the goals of the European Green Deal.

The legislation would expand the scope of organic production laws by increasing the types of products eligible for certification as organic.

The law proposes introducing product categories (replacing the previous organic production sectors) for certification of organic production and circulation, as well as for trade in organic products between the EU and third countries. It also introduces group certification, allowing up to 2,000 operators to be certified as a single group.

Mandatory certification requirements will apply to businesses that sell organic products and/or products from the transitional period directly to consumers, except for prepackaged goods.

Ukraine will establish a State Register of Organic Animals and Aquaculture Juveniles, implement a traceability system for organic production, circulation, and labeling, and introduce a system of state control and reporting mechanisms.

