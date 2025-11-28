Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:36 28.11.2025

Ukrainian govt updates operational plan to implement State Forest Management Strategy – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has updated the 2025–2027 operational plan to implement the state strategy for forest management through 2035, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"The goal is to ensure the sustainable development of forestry and transparency in the management system. We are introducing changes based on the European model of forest governance," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel following the government meeting on Friday.

She said the plan provides for: improving the forest management and monitoring system, creating digital infrastructure for forest governance, restoring forests in de-occupied territories, and increasing forest cover.

