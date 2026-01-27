Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:20 27.01.2026

Invaders occupy Orikhovo-Vasylivka near Soledar, advance 10 sq km per day – DeepState

2 min read
Invaders occupy Orikhovo-Vasylivka near Soledar, advance 10 sq km per day – DeepState
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/OTU.DONETSK

Russian invaders occupied the village of Orikhovo-Vasylivka of Soledar urban community of Bakhmut district of Donetsk region and advanced in the neighboring village of Minkivka and near neighboring Pryvillia, Vasiukivka and Riznykyvka of Siversk community, the OSINT project DeepState has reported.

"The enemy occupied Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and also advanced near Pryvillia, Vasiukivka, Riznykyvka and in Minkivka," the project said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.

On DeepState maps, Pryvillia is shown under the control of the Defense Forces, Vasiukivka and Minkivka as partially occupied, Riznykivka as divided by the contact line.

On the maps of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of Tuesday morning, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Vasiukivka are located on the contact line, Pryvillia, Minkivka and Riznykivka are under the control of the Defense Forces.

On the maps of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Vasiukivka are also located on the contact line, Minkivka is in the "gray zone," Pryvillia and Riznykivka are under the control of the Defense Forces.

According to DeepState maps, the area of ​​Russian occupation in the area of ​​Soledar and Siversk has increased by 9.98 square kilometers in a day, partly due to the "gray zone" which has decreased by 3.11 square kilometers. Instead, the "gray zone" in Novopavlivka direction increased by 1.18 square kilometers, where the area of ​​occupation did not increase. In other directions of the front, there were no changes over the day. As reported, last week the occupiers increased the area of ​​control by an average of 3.8 square kilometers per day, and the "gray zone" increased by an average of 7.6 square kilometers per day.

Tags: #war #situation

