Zelenskyy arrived in Paris - Nykyforov

Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Paris, presidential spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov has told reporters.

"The president has arrived in Paris," he said.

During the visit to Paris, Zelenskyy will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, and then the leaders will hold a joint meeting with US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump adviser Jared Kushner.

In addition, Zelenskyy will participate in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

In the evening, Zelenskyy, Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will hold a joint press conference.

Also in the evening, the Ukrainian negotiating team led by the president will meet with the American one.