Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:39 21.01.2026

Training program for women veterans under REDpreneur Women launches

Training program for women veterans under REDpreneur Women launches

Training for the first cohort of the REDpreneur Women program for women veterans has begun.

"On January 20, training started for the first cohort of the REDpreneur Women program, an initiative to support women veterans through the development of business and social innovation in Ukraine," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

The training involves 25 women veterans who passed a competitive selection process and seek to develop their own businesses, implement social initiatives, or launch veteran-led enterprises.

The training process combines educational modules, individual mentoring, and group consultations, giving participants the opportunity to systematically refine their ideas, obtain practical tools for entrepreneurial activity, and gradually move toward implementation.

REDpreneur Women is a 12-week online program aimed at developing practical knowledge and skills needed to create, launch, and grow veteran-owned businesses, including socially oriented ventures. The program covers work on business ideas, financial and marketing planning, the use of digital and AI tools, as well as familiarization with opportunities for state, donor, and grant support for veteran entrepreneurship. Following the training, 17 participants will receive grant funding of EUR 7,000 each.

The REDpreneur Women program is implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in partnership with the Austrian Red Cross, the Ministry for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Veterans Fund, with support from the Austrian foundation NACHBAR IN NOT and the Austrian Development Agency. The educational and mentoring components of the program are delivered in partnership with the Ukrainian Future Business Incubator.

 

