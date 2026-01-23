Ukrainian Red Cross provides generator to Kharkiv Aviation Institute

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross has delivered a 125 kW diesel generator to the National Aerospace University “Kharkiv Aviation Institute.”

“Thanks to this support, more than 1,000 students and staff can study and work in warm, safe conditions, with education uninterrupted,” URCS said on Facebook Friday.

The generator will provide backup power for the university’s boilers, ensuring heating for academic buildings and dormitories housing internally displaced persons during power outages.