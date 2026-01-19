Emergency Service deploys 41 mobile kitchens in Kyiv – Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has deployed 41 mobile kitchens in the capital, with another 40 in reserve, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced.

"To ensure people have access to hot meals, the State Emergency Service is deploying mobile kitchens. Forty-one such kitchens are already operational in Kyiv, with another 40 in reserve and available for use if needed. We are preparing a decision on additional funding from the State Budget's reserve fund to provide hot meals to vulnerable groups, particularly in the capital," she wrote on Telegram.