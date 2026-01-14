Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:02 14.01.2026

Mandatory evacuation of children from five settlements announced in Zaporizhia region – Ministry of Development

2 min read
Mandatory evacuation of children from five settlements announced in Zaporizhia region – Ministry of Development
Photo: https://t.me/MinDevUA

At a regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation, a decision was made on the mandatory evacuation of children together with their parents or legal representatives from five settlements of the Zaporizhia region, the press service of the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine has said.

"Some 40 children from 26 families are subject to evacuation there. Cherkasy region has been identified for the reception and placement of evacuees," the message on the Telegram channel says.

Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba noted that carrying out a mandatory evacuation is one of the most difficult decisions made by the headquarters.

"But in conditions of constant threat of shelling, this is the only responsible step that allows saving lives, primarily children. We coordinate work with central authorities and local communities so that each family has a clear and maximally safe algorithm of actions and receives the necessary support at all stages of evacuation," he emphasized.

Also, the mandatory evacuation of children together with their parents or legal representatives is ongoing in Donetsk region, where 19,447 children were evacuated from April 2023 to January 11, 2026, and 652 children remain to be evacuated in the communities of Kramatorsk district, and in Dnipropetrovsk region, where evacuation has been announced in 40 settlements of Synelnyk district, 378 children have already been evacuated.

There are 19 transit centers operating in Ukraine, where people receive humanitarian, medical, psychological, legal and social assistance. Evacuation is taking place in cooperation with the State Emergency Service, the National Police, local communities, volunteers and international partners. Specialized units of the State Emergency Service Phoenix and the National Police White Angel are operating in the front-line territories.

Tags: #zaporizhia_region #evacuation

