Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:27 14.01.2026

Rada extends martial law, general mobilization

1 min read
The Verkhovna Rada has extended the term of martial law and general mobilization for 90 days.

The corresponding draft laws No. 14366, 14367 on approving the presidential decrees on extending the term of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine as a whole were voted for by 330 and 312 people's deputies, respectively, at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

The term of martial law has been extended for 90 days, starting from 5:30 a.m. on February 3, 2026. General mobilization has been extended for a similar period, starting from February 3.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada

