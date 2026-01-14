Zelenskyy: Russia attacked Ukraine with 113 drones, 3 ballistic missiles overnight

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On Wednesday night, Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure with 113 strike drones and three ballistic missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"This night, Russia continued to strike at our communities and energy. The Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv and Kherson regions were under attack. The main target is energy facilities, important infrastructure that ensures a normal life for our people: heat, light. In the morning, our air defense forces were working in Kyiv, there was an air alert in the capital and in the region, in Chernihiv region," Zelenskyy said on Telegram. .

According to him, about 70 of the 113 strike drones were Shahed UAVs.

The president thanked the defenders who repel Russian air strikes every day and every night, as well as everyone who is working to eliminate the consequences of these attacks.

"Now the first priority for us is to strengthen our air defense, missiles to the systems first of all. Contributions from partners to the PURL program are needed, and support is also needed from warehouses in Europe, and rather the implementation of agreements with America. It is very important to strengthen our soldiers now," the president emphasized.

He added that Putin's terror would make no sense if Ukraine could one hundred percent counter these attacks by Russia.

"Now this is their advantage, and this is what the Russian Federation is betting on. We must deprive it of this. This can work and will force Russia to stop the killings and move towards peace," the president said.