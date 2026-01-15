Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:23 15.01.2026

Svyrydenko discusses with Georgieva the state of preparations for adoption of IMF support program for next period

Svyrydenko discusses with Georgieva the state of preparations for adoption of IMF support program for next period
Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko discussed with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva the state of preparations for the adoption of the IMF support program for the next period.

"I’m glad to see International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Kyiv. This is an important sign of support for Ukraine. Her visit comes at a time of challenging energy conditions due to unprecedented Russian shelling and the coldest winter in 20 years," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister said that together they inspected the aftermath of enemy strikes on one of Kyiv’s major energy facilities.

"Undoubtedly, Russia continues its deliberate terror of civilians and attempts to use the cold as a weapon against Ukrainians, to break our morale and force us to make concessions. This is another act of genocide against the Ukrainian people," she added, thanking Georgieva for her personal commitment to assisting the state during these serious challenges, both through financial means and advocating for support for Ukraine among partners.

"We separately discussed the state of preparations for the adoption of the IMF support program for the next period, which is extremely important for maintaining macro-financial stability," Svyrydenko wrote.

Tags: #svyrydenko #georgieva

