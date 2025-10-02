Russian shelling knocks out electricity for almost 50,000 Odesa residents

Photo: https://t.me/OleksiiKuleba

More than 46,000 subscribers remain without power supply in Odesa after the Russian attack on Thursday night, the city government’s Telegram channel "Odesa. Officially" has reported.

"On the night of October 2, Odesa suffered another hostile attack. By morning, power engineers managed to restore power to critical infrastructure and households from various sources where it was technically possible. Some 11,300 customers already have power. Currently, 46,600 customers are temporarily without power. Power engineers are already working on the ground to restore power supply as soon as possible," the report said.

As reported, a train driver was injured as a result of hostile shelling of a depot in Odesa on Thursday night. Later, the State Emergency Service reported another victim, as well as the elimination of a fire in the Odesa railway depot. "Two people were injured," the report said.

In addition, a private house were damaged.

A day earlier, bad weather in Odesa and the Odesa region led to the death of nine people, including a child.