Ukraine boosts power exports 41% in Sept, reaching highest monthly level since spring 2020

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Ukraine exported 635,100 MWh of electricity in September 2025, up 41% from August, according to energy think tank DIXI Group, citing Energy Map data.

"This is the highest monthly export volume since spring 2020 and the fourth consecutive month in which the country has been a net exporter of electricity. At the same time, imports fell 47%, to 139,700 MWh," DIXI Group reported Friday.

Exports in September ranged from 9,200 to 27,500 MWh per day, peaking on September 10 and hitting a low on September 21.

"The overall trend shows consistently high export levels, with only a slight mid-month dip," DIXI Group noted.

Compared with August 2025, when exports totaled 450,100 MWh, deliveries to partner countries rose by 39% to 390%, while exports to Slovakia dropped 98% to just 1,100 MWh.

Hungary was the top destination, importing 254,300 MWh of Ukrainian power in September – 40% more than in August.

At the same time, the largest share of electricity imported into Ukraine came from Hungary – 81,200 MWh, or 58.1% of the total. Imports overall dropped 47% from August (264,200 MWh) and 68% compared with September 2024 (437,900 MWh).

As a result, September exports outpaced imports by a factor of 4.5.