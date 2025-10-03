Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:58 03.10.2025

Ukraine boosts power exports 41% in Sept, reaching highest monthly level since spring 2020

2 min read
Ukraine boosts power exports 41% in Sept, reaching highest monthly level since spring 2020
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Ukraine exported 635,100 MWh of electricity in September 2025, up 41% from August, according to energy think tank DIXI Group, citing Energy Map data.

"This is the highest monthly export volume since spring 2020 and the fourth consecutive month in which the country has been a net exporter of electricity. At the same time, imports fell 47%, to 139,700 MWh," DIXI Group reported Friday.

Exports in September ranged from 9,200 to 27,500 MWh per day, peaking on September 10 and hitting a low on September 21.

"The overall trend shows consistently high export levels, with only a slight mid-month dip," DIXI Group noted.

Compared with August 2025, when exports totaled 450,100 MWh, deliveries to partner countries rose by 39% to 390%, while exports to Slovakia dropped 98% to just 1,100 MWh.

Hungary was the top destination, importing 254,300 MWh of Ukrainian power in September – 40% more than in August.

At the same time, the largest share of electricity imported into Ukraine came from Hungary – 81,200 MWh, or 58.1% of the total. Imports overall dropped 47% from August (264,200 MWh) and 68% compared with September 2024 (437,900 MWh).

As a result, September exports outpaced imports by a factor of 4.5.

Tags: #power #energy #export #import

MORE ABOUT

14:01 03.10.2025
State Target Program for Energy Modernization of Heat Supply Enterprises by 2030 approved

State Target Program for Energy Modernization of Heat Supply Enterprises by 2030 approved

10:40 02.10.2025
Russian shelling knocks out electricity for almost 50,000 Odesa residents

Russian shelling knocks out electricity for almost 50,000 Odesa residents

09:50 02.10.2025
Power supply restored at Chornobyl facilities – Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Power supply restored at Chornobyl facilities – Ukraine's Energy Ministry

14:30 30.09.2025
Kyiv court blocks Ukrenergo board changes at energy ministry's request

Kyiv court blocks Ukrenergo board changes at energy ministry's request

09:14 30.09.2025
Privatization of 26% of Naftokhimik Prykarpattya shares fails due to lack of buyers

Privatization of 26% of Naftokhimik Prykarpattya shares fails due to lack of buyers

19:30 29.09.2025
Svyrydenko: We're preparing for winter's energy sector challenges

Svyrydenko: We're preparing for winter's energy sector challenges

19:14 29.09.2025
Economy Ministry promises to solve problem of soybean, rapeseed exports in about week

Economy Ministry promises to solve problem of soybean, rapeseed exports in about week

16:43 27.09.2025
Ukraine to export weapons that are not in short supply – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to export weapons that are not in short supply – Zelenskyy

14:49 26.09.2025
Naftogaz proposes first energy projects within agreement with USA — Bloomberg

Naftogaz proposes first energy projects within agreement with USA — Bloomberg

19:23 25.09.2025
Disconnecting electricity, gas supply during heating season due to debts unacceptable – Svyrydenko

Disconnecting electricity, gas supply during heating season due to debts unacceptable – Svyrydenko

HOT NEWS

MP Hetmantsev proposes capping Ukrainian fficials' salaries at UAH 80,000, raising banks' profit tax to 50%

Kyiv court blocks Ukrenergo board changes at energy ministry's request

Ukrenergo supervisory board dismisses CEO Zaichenko – sources

Disconnecting electricity, gas supply during heating season due to debts unacceptable – Svyrydenko

EBRD cuts Ukraine's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 2.5%

LATEST

Governor of Ukraine's National Bank announces broader dialogue with banks on combating drop schemes

Harvest 2025 completed on 65% of planted areas in Ukraine

Sea routes account for 71% of agri exports in 2024, still 25% below pre-war levels – UCAB

Agri Council proposes to introduce financial guarantees for farmers

Rada Education Committee proposes UAH 28 bln boost to Ministry of Education in 2026 draft budget

Ukraine receives EUR 170 mln housing loan for Council of Europe Development Bank program – Svyrydenko

Naftogaz to import up to 100 mcm of LNG from USA by year end – company head

Naftogaz achieves 95-97% of gas injection target for autumn-winter start – company's head

Thermal and waterproofing materials in Ukraine up 15-20% since start of year – expert

Naftogaz plans to open extra credit lines for urgent imports – Koretsky

AD
AD