Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with UK, applies restrictions in accordance with UNSC resolutions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed two decrees implementing the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

The first decision, as reported by the President’s Office, concerns the synchronization of sanctions with the United Kingdom. Restrictions have been imposed on eight individuals and 40 entities, including citizens of Russia, Azerbaijan, Singapore, and New Zealand, who are involved in the forced deportation and re-education of Ukrainian children, as well as the supply of electronics and dual-use components to Russia used to manufacture missiles and drones used by Russia to strike Ukrainian cities and communities.

The list of legal entities includes companies from Russia, Hong Kong, the UAE, Thailand, Turkey, India, and Singapore, which, among other things, help Russia evade international sanctions and supply industrial machine tools, aircraft equipment, components for shaheds, computer chips, and other microelectronics for the Russian military-industrial complex. Some companies are also involved in the Russian energy sector, importing Russian oil, and supporting the operation of the shadow fleet.

In general, Ukraine has synchronized 14 sanction packages from its partners this year, including two from the USA and UK, eight from the European Union, and one each from Canada and Japan.

The second decision expresses support for the proposals made by the Cabinet of Ministers, the introduction of sanctions in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the decision and regulation of the Council of the European Union on the situation in South Sudan.

Eight individuals, belonging to South Sudan's military leadership, were sanctioned. They are implicated not only in the ongoing fighting and obstruction of peace talks, but also in acts of violence, particularly against women and children, including murder, torture, rape, abductions, and attacks on hospitals, schools, and churches. Among them are the Commander of the Defense Forces, the Head of the Presidential Guard, and the Chief of the General Staff.