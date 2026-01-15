Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:42 15.01.2026

Mindich's exit from Ukraine is pre-planned, not hours before searches – NABU director

2 min read

The departure from Ukraine of businessman Timur Mindich, a figure in the "Midas" case, was planned in advance, this is confirmed by data from the seized phones of other figures, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Semen Kryvonos has said.

He said this during a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada on the investigation of possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the field of defense, anti-corruption policy and human rights during martial law on Thursday, which was broadcast on the YouTube channel by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (from European Solidarity faction).

According to Kryvonos, NABU’s preparations for the searches began in advance, with orders to conduct investigative actions received a week and a half before the search.

Specifying whether Mindich left the country before the search itself, Kryvonos said: "According to the results of the analysis of phone data seized during searches from some of the defendants in the criminal proceedings, it was established that the head of the criminal organization left on November 10 at approximately two in the morning, but the vehicle – he used a private transfer – was ordered by his assistants on the morning of the 9th."

That is, as the NABU director explained, "it was a planned departure, not a departure a few hours before the searches."

As reported, on November 10, 2025, NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector, which was called "Midas." The activities of a high-level criminal organization have been documented, whose members built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence strategic state-sector enterprises, in particular JSC Energoatom, which confirmed the conduct of investigative actions in the company on November 10.

Mindich left Ukraine on November 10. As stated in the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, on legal grounds.

Tags: #nabu #mindich

