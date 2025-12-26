Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:32 26.12.2025

There are dead, injured as result of enemy airstrike on Kharkiv – mayor

1 min read
There are dead, injured as result of enemy airstrike on Kharkiv – mayor

There are dead and injured as a result of the airstrike carried out by the Russian Armed Forces on the Shevchenkivsky district of Kharkiv, said Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"The hit occurred on one of the busiest highways in Kharkiv – several cars are on fire, windows are broken in the surrounding buildings. There were people in the burning cars. The number of injured and dead is being specified," Terekhov wrote on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #airstrikes #terekhov #kharkiv

MORE ABOUT

17:50 26.12.2025
Kharkiv sees rise in private entrepreneurs despite war, backed by effective tax incentives - Terekhov

Kharkiv sees rise in private entrepreneurs despite war, backed by effective tax incentives - Terekhov

17:20 26.12.2025
Vast majority of displaced people of working age in Kharkiv involved in city's economy – mayor

Vast majority of displaced people of working age in Kharkiv involved in city's economy – mayor

16:37 26.12.2025
At least one dead, three injured in Kharkiv

At least one dead, three injured in Kharkiv

19:27 24.12.2025
Molniya drone hit recorded in Kharkiv, no casualties – authorities

Molniya drone hit recorded in Kharkiv, no casualties – authorities

11:39 24.12.2025
Police announce charges in UAH 70 mln Kharkiv infrastructure embezzlement case

Police announce charges in UAH 70 mln Kharkiv infrastructure embezzlement case

20:31 03.12.2025
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to two

Death toll in Kharkiv rises to two

15:31 03.12.2025
Explosion rocks Kharkiv: one person dies, two injured – mayor

Explosion rocks Kharkiv: one person dies, two injured – mayor

15:12 27.11.2025
Foxtrot reopens flagship Kharkiv store destroyed by missile strike in 2022

Foxtrot reopens flagship Kharkiv store destroyed by missile strike in 2022

15:58 24.11.2025
URCS support points for victims of Russian air strike operating in Kharkiv

URCS support points for victims of Russian air strike operating in Kharkiv

15:52 20.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross continues to assist frontline communities in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian Red Cross continues to assist frontline communities in Kharkiv region

HOT NEWS

Arakhamia: Working group should determine possibility of simultaneous online, offline voting in elections

Kharkiv sees rise in private entrepreneurs despite war, backed by effective tax incentives - Terekhov

Two dead, five injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Vast majority of displaced people of working age in Kharkiv involved in city's economy – mayor

At least one dead, three injured in Kharkiv

LATEST

Zelenskyy coordinates positions with Rutte before meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to Canada for 'recognition necessity for joint efforts' for sake of security

High Anti-Corruption Court extends pretrial investigation in Energoatom case until Aug 10, 2026

Former Ukrnafta head Tkachuk appointed CEO of Ukrgasvydobuvannia

Zelenskyy: Ukraine now prepares for meetings, talks in USA, our teams make significant progress

Arakhamia: Working group should determine possibility of simultaneous online, offline voting in elections

Ukraine's Finance Ministry develops mechanism for automatic VAT registration for sole proprietors, proposes 2027 as transition year

Two dead, five injured in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Ukraine's state agency for gambling issues 10 B2B licenses to gambling software providers and revokes 7 – head

Russians advance in Donetsk, Kharkiv regions – DeepState

AD
AD