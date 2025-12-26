There are dead, injured as result of enemy airstrike on Kharkiv – mayor

There are dead and injured as a result of the airstrike carried out by the Russian Armed Forces on the Shevchenkivsky district of Kharkiv, said Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"The hit occurred on one of the busiest highways in Kharkiv – several cars are on fire, windows are broken in the surrounding buildings. There were people in the burning cars. The number of injured and dead is being specified," Terekhov wrote on the Telegram channel.