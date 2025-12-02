Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:03 02.12.2025

Air defenses shoot down 39 out of 62 enemy UAVs overnight, with hits recorded at eight locations

1 min read
Air defenses shoot down 39 out of 62 enemy UAVs overnight, with hits recorded at eight locations

On Tuesday night (from 18:00 p.m. on December 1), the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 39 enemy drones, but debris from the downed drones was recorded falling at eight locations, the Ukrainian Air Force press service reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 39 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country," Telegram says.

It is noted that on the night of December 2 (from 18:00 on December 1), the enemy attacked 62 strike UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types and drones of other types in the directions: Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, Chauda of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Donetsk, more than 35 of them - Shaheds.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile forces, units of EW and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, 20 strike UAVs were hit at eight locations.

Tags: #air_defense

MORE ABOUT

16:06 28.11.2025
USF hits 3 Russian air defense systems in 3 days

USF hits 3 Russian air defense systems in 3 days

19:53 12.11.2025
Interceptor drones destroy more than 150 enemy attack UAVs since early November – commander

Interceptor drones destroy more than 150 enemy attack UAVs since early November – commander

16:46 12.11.2025
Air defense centers similar to Kharkiv one to be created in three more regions: Chernihiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhia

Air defense centers similar to Kharkiv one to be created in three more regions: Chernihiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhia

12:17 01.11.2025
Air defense neutralizes 206 out of 223 enemy drones during the night, with hits recorded at seven locations

Air defense neutralizes 206 out of 223 enemy drones during the night, with hits recorded at seven locations

12:10 27.10.2025
Ukraine is actively working with allies to accelerate the delivery of air defense systems this year - FM Sybiha

Ukraine is actively working with allies to accelerate the delivery of air defense systems this year - FM Sybiha

11:25 25.10.2025
Air Defense downs 4 missiles, 50 UAVs in overnight attack; hits recorded at 11 sites

Air Defense downs 4 missiles, 50 UAVs in overnight attack; hits recorded at 11 sites

21:22 24.10.2025
Macron announces delivery of Mirages, Aster missiles for Ukraine's air defense

Macron announces delivery of Mirages, Aster missiles for Ukraine's air defense

20:55 24.10.2025
Italy preparing 12th aid package to Ukraine, mainly ammunition, air defense missiles – media

Italy preparing 12th aid package to Ukraine, mainly ammunition, air defense missiles – media

13:04 22.10.2025
Ukraine downs 349 of 433 enemy targets, 12 missiles and 55 drones strike 26 sites

Ukraine downs 349 of 433 enemy targets, 12 missiles and 55 drones strike 26 sites

18:40 15.10.2025
Greece may help with air defense – Zelenskyy

Greece may help with air defense – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Rutte: There is no consensus in NATO on Ukraine

Zelensky: issue is not the complexity of decision-making, but that nothing is resolved without Ukraine

Ireland to provide EUR 100 mln in non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, more EUR 25 mln in energy support – PM

Naftogaz reports damage to gas production, storage facilities following Russian drone attacks on Dec 1-2

LATEST

Zelenskyy may meet with Witkoff, Kushner in Europe on Wed – media

Intermodal terminal to be built in Poland to handle shipments between Ukraine and EU

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Rutte: There is no consensus in NATO on Ukraine

Ukraine, Ireland sign partnership roadmap – PM

Zelensky: issue is not the complexity of decision-making, but that nothing is resolved without Ukraine

Ireland to provide EUR 100 mln in non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, more EUR 25 mln in energy support – PM

Zelenskyy discussed with Irish president return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

NATO will joint peace plan talks for Ukraine when alliance is included in same - Rutte

Ukraine continues mopping up Russian units on Pokrovsk axis, despite Russian claims

AD
AD