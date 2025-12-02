Air defenses shoot down 39 out of 62 enemy UAVs overnight, with hits recorded at eight locations

On Tuesday night (from 18:00 p.m. on December 1), the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 39 enemy drones, but debris from the downed drones was recorded falling at eight locations, the Ukrainian Air Force press service reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 39 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country," Telegram says.

It is noted that on the night of December 2 (from 18:00 on December 1), the enemy attacked 62 strike UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types and drones of other types in the directions: Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, Chauda of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Donetsk, more than 35 of them - Shaheds.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile forces, units of EW and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, 20 strike UAVs were hit at eight locations.