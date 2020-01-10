Facts

11:37 10.01.2020

Families of Ukrainians killed in plane crash in Iran interviewed, DNA samples taken

2 min read
Families of Ukrainians killed in plane crash in Iran interviewed, DNA samples taken

Experts of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry have taken DNA samples of family members of the Ukrainian citizens killed in a plane crash near Tehran for the purpose of identifying the bodies, the Ukrainian National Police said in a statement on Thursday.

"The samples will be processed within 24 hours, and the DNA formula will be electronically transmitted to Tehran for identification purposes," the agency said in a statement on Facebook.

According to the Office of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General, who is providing procedural supervision over the inquiry into the plane crash, families of the victims were interviewed on January 9. Detectives of the National Police's Main Investigative Department acting together with prosecutors of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office conducted the interviews and took the DNA samples.

"The Prosecutor General's Office is working to arrange repatriation of the bodies to Ukraine and to establish the circumstances of the plane crash," the statement said.

As reported earlier, a Boeing 737-800 operated by UIA and traveling from Tehran to Kyiv crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran early on Wednesday morning, killing all 167 passengers and 9 crewmembers onboard.

The fatalities included 11 citizens of Ukraine (two passengers and nine crewmembers), 82 citizens of Iran, 63 of Canada, ten of Sweden, four of Afghanistan, and three citizens each of Germany and the United Kingdom.

The Prosecutor General's Office began a pretrial inquiry into the plane crash on January 8 on the counts of "violation of rules of air traffic safety or aircraft operation causing human casualties." The investigation is being carried out by the Main Investigative Department of the Ukrainian National Police.

Tags: #iran #dna #plane_crash #uia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:39 10.01.2020
Zelensky, Prystaiko meet with U.S. reps in Kyiv, receive important data on aircraft crash in Tehran

Zelensky, Prystaiko meet with U.S. reps in Kyiv, receive important data on aircraft crash in Tehran

12:32 10.01.2020
U.S. satellite detected heat signature of two missiles as they approach the airliner

U.S. satellite detected heat signature of two missiles as they approach the airliner

11:56 10.01.2020
Iran may ask Russia, Ukraine, France, Canada for assistance in deciphering contents of 'black boxes'

Iran may ask Russia, Ukraine, France, Canada for assistance in deciphering contents of 'black boxes'

11:43 10.01.2020
Prosecutor General's Office asks Canadian side to provide available info on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Prosecutor General's Office asks Canadian side to provide available info on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

10:45 10.01.2020
Canadian intelligence, its allies believe UIA's passenger plane was shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile

Canadian intelligence, its allies believe UIA's passenger plane was shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile

10:03 10.01.2020
Kyiv denies that crewmember of plane that crashed in Iran had reported missile attack

Kyiv denies that crewmember of plane that crashed in Iran had reported missile attack

09:58 10.01.2020
Theory that UIA plane was hit by missile possible but unconfirmed so far

Theory that UIA plane was hit by missile possible but unconfirmed so far

09:53 10.01.2020
Video footage of possible missile attack on UIA plane published on Twitter

Video footage of possible missile attack on UIA plane published on Twitter

19:07 09.01.2020
Basic version of UIA plane crash in Tehran absent so far, may appear after analysis, inspection of fragments – source

Basic version of UIA plane crash in Tehran absent so far, may appear after analysis, inspection of fragments – source

12:02 09.01.2020
State Aviation Administration bans flights of Ukrainian Airlines over Iraq

State Aviation Administration bans flights of Ukrainian Airlines over Iraq

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Prystaiko meet with U.S. reps in Kyiv, receive important data on aircraft crash in Tehran

Prosecutor General's Office asks Canadian side to provide available info on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

One KIA, one WIA amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Theory that UIA plane was hit by missile possible but unconfirmed so far

Video footage of possible missile attack on UIA plane published on Twitter

LATEST

One KIA, one WIA amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

British PM invites Ukrainian President to visit London

Ukraine calls on Israel not to interfere in debates on internal issues of Ukrainian politics

Riaboshapka reshuffles investigation team of prosecutors on crimes in defense industry

Ukrainian experts want to examine UIA plane crash scene in Tehran to find Russian Tor missile system fragments – Danilov

Crew of Ukrainian plane wrecked in Tehran never called for help – Iranian report

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Office of President advises against manipulating information until circumstances of air crash in Iran clarified

Ukraine Defense Ministry's plane with experts leaves for Iran – NSDC

Establishing causes of UIA plane crash in Iran is priority for Ukraine – Zelensky in address to Ukrainians

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD