Facts

20:29 26.01.2023

France to hand over second DNA laboratory to Ukraine in April – FM

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has announced the transfer to Ukraine in April 2023 of the DNA laboratory necessary to collect evidence of crimes of the Russian Federation.

“It is very important that war crimes be punished, so we are helping the Ukrainian justice in the investigation of crimes. In April of this year, the second DNA laboratory will be delivered,” she said at a joint press conference with Kuleba in Odesa on Thursday.

Colonna also noted that France and Ukraine continue to cooperate on the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

“We believe that in parallel with the existing judicial institutions, it is important to create a hybrid instance, a special court. It is a great honor for us that we have joined the Core Group, which has gathered in Prague today,” she stressed.

 

