Facts

14:40 10.05.2023

France hands over second mobile DNA laboratory to Ukraine

1 min read
France hands over second mobile DNA laboratory to Ukraine

On May 9, France handed over to Ukraine a second mobile laboratory for DNA testing, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

"France handed over to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine a second mobile laboratory for rapid analysis and DNA testing. This new contribution is part of France's strong support in the fight against impunity in the face of Russian aggression," the statement said.

It is noted that this laboratory will be transferred to the jurisdiction of the Research Institute of Forensic Examinations of the city of Dnipro.

"As a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, France will continue to support the fight against impunity in Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said.

As reported, on July 14, 2022, France handed over to the Prosecutor General's Office the first mobile laboratory for express analysis and DNA testing. It was developed by the French company TRACIP (Deveryware Group) together with IRCGN, which is an expert in victim identification (DNA sampling and processing) and evidence collection.

Tags: #dna #laboratory

MORE ABOUT

12:32 09.03.2023
Medical laboratory CSD LAB begins work under Medical Guarantee Program

Medical laboratory CSD LAB begins work under Medical Guarantee Program

20:29 26.01.2023
France to hand over second DNA laboratory to Ukraine in April – FM

France to hand over second DNA laboratory to Ukraine in April – FM

11:37 10.01.2020
Families of Ukrainians killed in plane crash in Iran interviewed, DNA samples taken

Families of Ukrainians killed in plane crash in Iran interviewed, DNA samples taken

12:30 03.06.2015
Kyiv reports Netherlands' plans to complete DNA tests on bodies of Malaysian Boeing crash victims by July 1

Kyiv reports Netherlands' plans to complete DNA tests on bodies of Malaysian Boeing crash victims by July 1

AD

HOT NEWS

Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

Armed Forces of Ukraine advance 7 km from Avdiyivka – ISW

LATEST

Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

Head of NATO Military Committee: On battlefield, Russians will focus on quantity, Ukrainians – on quality

Georgian president proposes introducing visas for Russians

Ukraine’s Dpty FM, Chief Adviser to President of Brazil discuss ways of establishing peace in Ukraine, expanding partnership

In some areas of Bakhmut direction, enemy can’t hold pressure of AFU, retreat to distance of up to two kilometres - Syrsky

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

JYSK rebuilds store in Odesa's Riviera mall

Prigozhin announces that Wagner forces won't be withdraw from Bakhmut, despite Russian Defense Ministry failing to provide additional shells – ISW

Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD