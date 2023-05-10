France hands over second mobile DNA laboratory to Ukraine

On May 9, France handed over to Ukraine a second mobile laboratory for DNA testing, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

"France handed over to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine a second mobile laboratory for rapid analysis and DNA testing. This new contribution is part of France's strong support in the fight against impunity in the face of Russian aggression," the statement said.

It is noted that this laboratory will be transferred to the jurisdiction of the Research Institute of Forensic Examinations of the city of Dnipro.

"As a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, France will continue to support the fight against impunity in Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said.

As reported, on July 14, 2022, France handed over to the Prosecutor General's Office the first mobile laboratory for express analysis and DNA testing. It was developed by the French company TRACIP (Deveryware Group) together with IRCGN, which is an expert in victim identification (DNA sampling and processing) and evidence collection.