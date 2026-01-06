Slavutych with partially restored electricity, over 1,500 consumers of Boryspil district under emergency outage

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

In Slavutych, where almost 8,500 families were left without electricity after the Russian attack on January 5, the power supply has been partially restored, said head of Kyiv regional military administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

"Slavutych. We continue restoring power after damage from Russian attacks, with partial restoration for residential customers reported as of Tuesday morning. Scheduled power outages are not currently in effect," he wrote on Telegram.

All critical infrastructure has been switched to backup sources, so water and heating services are operational, Kalashnyk said. He noted that shops, pharmacies, gas stations, and social service facilities are functioning thanks to generators and batteries. Additional invincibility points have been set up, and emergency service tents are in place. The city also has internet and mobile connectivity.

"Slavutych is holding strong. Energy workers are operating around the clock to restore damaged facilities and fully return power to residents’ homes as soon as possible," Kalashnyk said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Russian forces carried out new attacks on energy infrastructure across several regions in the past 24 hours, leaving some areas in Kharkiv and Donetsk without electricity as of Tuesday morning.

"Work to restore power in Slavutych is ongoing. In Odesa region, repair efforts continue following previous large-scale attacks. In Kyiv’s Boryspil district, around 1,500 customers remain without electricity," Deputy Energy Minister Roman Andarak said during an online ministry briefing.

He added that emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in several regions to stabilize the energy system.