14:40 05.01.2026

Zelenskyy appoints Khmara as acting SBU head – decree

The decree on the appointment of the head of the Special Operations Center (CSO) 'A' of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Yevhen Khmara as the acting head of the special service has been published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

"The head of the Special Operations Center 'A' of the Security Service of Ukraine, Yevheniy Leonidovich Khmara, shall temporarily perform the duties of the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine," reads the text of presidential decree No. 19/2026 dated January 5.

Before this decree No. 18/2026 "On certain issues of organizing the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine," Zelenskyy secured for himself the authority to appoint a temporary acting head of the special service during the period of martial law in the event of the temporary absence of the head of the SBU. "During the period of martial law in the event of the temporary absence of the head of the State Security Service of Ukraine, the temporary acting head of the State Security Service of Ukraine may be determined by the President of Ukraine," reads the presidential decree.

According to the decree, the head of the SBU has a first deputy and four deputies. In the event of the temporary absence of the SBU Chairman, his powers shall be exercised by the First Deputy SBU head, and in the absence of the First Deputy SBU head, by the Deputy SBU head designated by the SBU head.

