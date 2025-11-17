Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:24 17.11.2025

Situation tense in Vovchansk sector as Russia expands Lyman bridgehead

1 min read

The situation near Volchansk in Kharkiv region remains difficult due to the virtually destroyed city. Russians are also trying to expand their bridgehead near the Lyman, said Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group.

"The situation in on the Vovchansk axis is very tense. In my opinion, this is perhaps the most difficult for us right now. The Russians are trying to actively advance there, including near the city, in the area of the village of Synelnykove. Given the destruction of the city and the problems with the arrangement of positions, the situation is really difficult, but the guys are holding on," the spokesman said during a Telethon on Monday.

Trehubov said also that the Russians are trying to expand their bridgehead near the Lyman.

 

