Klitschko: Kyiv districts spend only 20% of funds allocated for building new, repairing existing shelters

Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org/

As of early September 2025, district state administrations in Kyiv had spent only UAH 819 million on the construction of new and repair of existing shelters - about 20% of the funds allocated by Kyiv for these purposes, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"This year, Kyiv allocated more than UAH 4 billion for the construction of new and repair, in particular overhaul, of existing simplest shelters and protective structures. However, as of September, that is, in eight months, only UAH 819 million of the total funds were spent by districts. That is, about 20%," he wrote on Telegram on Friday following the results of an inspection of the shelters of Solomiansky district of the capital together with the heads of districts.

According to Klitschko, there are currently over 4,350 shelters in the capital. They vary in type, ownership and technical characteristics. Of these, 696 are state-owned, 2,576 are municipal, and 1,084 are private.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, almost 2,500 shelters have been repaired. The city has allocated almost UAH 3.4 billion for this. The funds are allocated to the district state administrations of the capital, which, in fact, organize and are responsible for the repairs," Klitschko noted.

According to him, the pace of use of the funds allocated for the arrangement of shelters in Solomiansky, Desniansky, and Holosiyivsky districts is unsatisfactory.