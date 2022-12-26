Facts

09:21 26.12.2022

Zelensky asks public to pay attention to air alerts during last days of year

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called for "listening to air alerts" in the last days of the year.

"We must be aware that our enemy will try to make this time dark and difficult for us. Please listen to air alerts these days. Look again and remember where the nearest Point of Invincibility is located. Tell parents how to find the Point of Invincibility if needed," he said in a video message on Sunday.

"Please take care of yourself too. And be ready to help others. When Ukrainians are together and when Ukrainians are grateful to each other, we cannot be defeated. May it always be so!" he said.

He also once again congratulated those who celebrate Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar. "And once again I congratulate everyone who is celebrating now. And I want you and I to once again say thank you – say it all together – to all those who, both these days and at any other time, are doing everything so that you and I can live. Live our life and in our country," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #air_alert

