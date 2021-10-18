Klitschko initiates creation of district councils in Kyiv

Leader of UDAR, Mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko initiates the creation of district councils in Kyiv and calls on the deputies of Kyiv council to support the decision.

"I am initiating the consideration by Kyiv Council of the issue of creating district councils in Kyiv. Let me remind you that the district councils were taken from the people of Kyiv by the Yanukovych regime in 2010, and so far the basic local government in Kyiv has not been restored. Today politicians and high-level officials are trying to control Kyiv, although this should be done by the people of Kyiv. That is why the return of district councils is an increase in decentralization, which has been curtailed recently, and the European path of development of the capital," Klitschko said on his Facebook page.

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital said the deputies of the district councils will be able to better represent the interests of Kyiv residents, will help to increase the transparency of the use of budget funds.

"Firstly, Kyiv is too big a city for the people of Kyiv to be able to personally know their deputy, to complain and convey ideas. Deputies of district councils will be in constant communication with their neighbors, will be able to respond more quickly to their problems. Secondly, more representation means more transparency. The introduction of district councils will allow the people of Kyiv to understand what and how the budget is spent in their area, and to influence it," Klitschko said.

The UDAR leader said the creation of district councils will not be burdensome for the capital's budget, the deputies will work on a voluntary basis.

Klitschko also recalled that according to various opinion polls, about 70% of Kyiv residents want to return the district councils.