Some 596 strikes carried out on 17 settlements of Zaporizhia region, three wounded – authorities

Three people were injured as a result of shelling in Zaporizhia district over the past 24 hours, Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, reported on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the occupiers carried out 596 airstrikes on 17 settlements in the region. In particular, nine airstrikes were recorded on Kamyshevakha, Hryhoryivka, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Novo-Uspenivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka.

"Some 364 UAVs of various modifications (primarily FPVs) attacked Novo-Mykolayivka, Malo-Katerynivka, Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliai-Pole, Scherbaky, Novo-Danylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne. Three MLRS attacks were carried out on the territory of Bilohirria and Poltavka," the message posted on Saturday morning reads.

At the same time, 220 artillery strikes hit the areas of Chervonodnyprivka, Prymorske, Huliai-Pole, Scherbaky, Novo-Danylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

According to the administration, 80 reports of damage to housing, equipment, and infrastructure were received.