Heavy fighting is underway in Kupyansk (Kharkiv region) and its surrounding areas, with occupiers attempting to gain a foothold in the northern part of the city, the press service of the Joint Forces Group reports.

"However, any claims of Ukrainian troops being 'encircled' there are pure fiction and fantasy, unsupported by any actual data on the ground. If Russian dictator Vladimir Putin weren't a war criminal, one might regret that in his old age he is once again forced to make a fool of himself and repeat lies told by his own generals that even his loyal audience and the Russian elite won't believe," the statement reads.