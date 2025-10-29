Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:07 29.10.2025

Claims of Ukrainian troops being ‘encircled’ in Kupyansk are fabrication – Joint Forces Group

1 min read
Claims of Ukrainian troops being ‘encircled’ in Kupyansk are fabrication – Joint Forces Group
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Heavy fighting is underway in Kupyansk (Kharkiv region) and its surrounding areas, with occupiers attempting to gain a foothold in the northern part of the city, the press service of the Joint Forces Group reports.

"However, any claims of Ukrainian troops being 'encircled' there are pure fiction and fantasy, unsupported by any actual data on the ground. If Russian dictator Vladimir Putin weren't a war criminal, one might regret that in his old age he is once again forced to make a fool of himself and repeat lies told by his own generals that even his loyal audience and the Russian elite won't believe," the statement reads.

Tags: #kupyansk #war

MORE ABOUT

15:28 29.10.2025
Klymenko considers situation around Kupyansk to be stabilized

Klymenko considers situation around Kupyansk to be stabilized

09:16 29.10.2025
Vatican calls for end to Russian war against Ukraine

Vatican calls for end to Russian war against Ukraine

17:27 28.10.2025
Advisers to discuss features of plan to end war – Zelenskyy

Advisers to discuss features of plan to end war – Zelenskyy

21:24 24.10.2025
Rutte welcomes Trump's proposal for Ukraine, Russia to cease fire at positions they are currently in

Rutte welcomes Trump's proposal for Ukraine, Russia to cease fire at positions they are currently in

21:11 24.10.2025
Ukraine, partners not looking for way to stop war without USA – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, partners not looking for way to stop war without USA – Zelenskyy

10:50 24.10.2025
White House: Trump wants to see action, not just talk

White House: Trump wants to see action, not just talk

09:14 23.10.2025
War must stop at current positions, Russia must be pressured for negotiations – NATO Secretary General Rutte

War must stop at current positions, Russia must be pressured for negotiations – NATO Secretary General Rutte

20:19 20.10.2025
Invaders advance in Kupyansk, Vovchansk, two other regions, capturing 17 square kilometers during the day

Invaders advance in Kupyansk, Vovchansk, two other regions, capturing 17 square kilometers during the day

19:12 20.10.2025
No change in enemy advance speed, yet gray zone widens significantly – DeepState

No change in enemy advance speed, yet gray zone widens significantly – DeepState

20:14 17.10.2025
Airborne Assault Corps: Enemy saboteurs infiltrate Pokrovsk, shoot civilians; 600 occupiers eliminated since early Oct

Airborne Assault Corps: Enemy saboteurs infiltrate Pokrovsk, shoot civilians; 600 occupiers eliminated since early Oct

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on US sanctions against Russian oil: Similar steps needed in future to curb Russia's arrogance

Ukrainian forces hit two oil refineries and gas plant in Russia – General Staff

Romanian Defense Ministry confirms reduction in US troop numbers in Europe

Russia shells children's hospital in Kherson, injuring 9, including children

SBU drones hit targets in temporarily occupied Crimea

LATEST

Shmyhal discusses participation in PURL initiative, implementation of SAFE program with Portuguese defense minister

Frontline and relocated universities will receive additional 10% of state funding – Lisovyi

Electronics retailers to sign memo on good business practices – Business Ombudsman Council

Hungary not to unilaterally lift ban on Ukrainian agricultural products import – minister

Ukraine closing its embassy in Havana – Sybiha

Donetsk Administration: Evacuation in Pokrovsk practically impossible, enemy targeting civilians, 1,256 people remain there

Stress level among Ukrainian children significantly increased over past year – survey

Ukraine welcomes publication of new report by UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry into violations in country – MFA

Germany hands over suspect in production and sale of psychotropic drugs to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies – ​​PGO

Sybiha congratulates Turkey on 102nd anniversary of Republic proclamation

AD
AD