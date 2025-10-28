Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:03 28.10.2025

Dutch FM in Kyiv announces EUR 9 mln aid for justice project, EUR 1 mln to back Ukraine's BES reform

2 min read
Dutch FM in Kyiv announces EUR 9 mln aid for justice project, EUR 1 mln to back Ukraine's BES reform
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The Netherlands announced the allocation of EUR 10 million for a justice project and to support the reform of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine (BES), Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, David van Weel has said during a visit to Kyiv.

"At IDLO, I announced €9 million for the project 'Restoring Dignity and Justice in Ukraine'. Through this contribution, we support Ukraine's prosecution of international crimes through its national justice system. This is crucial for achieving accountability," he said on the X social network.

According to the minister, the Netherlands seeks to promote Ukraine's integration into the European Union. In this context, the Netherlands also announced the allocation of EUR 1 million to support the reform of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, which is a key body in the fight against corruption.

"Today, we also announced a contribution of €1 million in support of the reform of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine, which is at the forefront of Ukraine’s fight against corruption," the minister said.

The Restoring Dignity and Justice in Ukraine project is implemented with the participation of the International Development Law Organization (IDLO) and is aimed at strengthening the capacity of the Ukrainian legal system to investigate and prosecute war crimes.

Tags: #support #costs #netherlands

