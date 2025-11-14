Bill on expanding grounds for restricting citizens' travel abroad registered in Rada

The Verkhovna Rada has registered bill No. 14210, which proposes to expand the grounds for temporarily restricting the travel abroad of Ukrainian citizens.

According to the bill card on the parliament's website, the document was registered on November 14. Its title: "Bill on amendments to Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine On the Procedure for exiting Ukraine and entering Ukraine by citizens of Ukraine regarding the expansion of the grounds for temporarily restricting the travel abroad of Ukrainian citizens."

The initiators were five MPs: Iryna Friz (European Solidarity), Yuriy Mysiahin (Servant of the People", Dmytro Pryputen (Servant of the People), Roman Kostenko (Holos) and Solomia Bobrovska (Holos).

The text of the bill and its explanatory note have not yet been made public.

According to one of the authors, MP Friz, the bill will prohibit travel abroad for draft evaders who have not updated their data on time. This is a temporary ban on travel for those who have violated the law on military registration and received a preferential reservation for 45 days to eliminate the violation. "Reservation cannot be a tool for fleeing the country – this is a clear position. Therefore, today my colleagues and I registered bill 14210, which will prohibit travel abroad for violators (evaders) of military registration rules who did not update their data on time, but if necessary, they will be able to receive preferential booking after the parliament adopts bill No. 13335," she said on Facebook.

Martial law has been in effect in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. During this period, travel abroad is limited to men aged 18 to 60 who are subject to mobilization. However, the categories specified by law can travel: people with disabilities, parents with many children (all children under 18), guardians, accompanying persons with disabilities, students of foreign universities, as well as certain other groups.

Each category has its own list of documents. Border guards emphasize that the decision on a pass is made individually at the checkpoint.

At the end of August, the Cabinet of Ministers updated the procedure for crossing the state border. Now, men aged 18 to 22 will be able to leave Ukraine without hindrance during martial law. This applies to all Ukrainians of the appropriate age.