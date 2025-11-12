Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:37 12.11.2025

Poroshenko calls for resignation of govt, formation of new coalition in Rada

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/11/12

The fifth President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, against the backdrop of a high-profile corruption scandal in power, called on the parliament to regain its subjectivity, form a responsible coalition and approve a new composition of a professional and responsible Cabinet of Ministers, the European Solidarity party said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine has fallen into a dangerous political storm... This growing crisis requires an immediate response and the unification of all healthy forces of society. Throughout our history, in the most difficult times, it was the parliament that took responsibility and stood up for the Constitution and statehood. Today, deputies from different factions have a chance to take a historic step, to stop the chaos that is destroying the country and return a sense of justice to Ukrainians. That is why European Solidarity initiates the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers," Poroshenko said on the party's website.

Poroshenko outlined the current challenges facing Ukraine, noting that in addition to the Russian occupiers and the threat of a rollback of democracy against the backdrop of the impossibility of holding elections, the Ukrainian parliament must return subjectivity and restore control over the executive branch.

"The compromised government must resign, and the parliament must form a new coalition. Which, in turn, will appoint the government – not according to the criteria of personal loyalty or political affiliation, but on the basis of professionalism, patriotism and responsibility. A government capable of confronting the challenges facing the state," the opposition leader said.

He is confident that the resignation of the entire government is "the minimum necessary step that will show that the state mechanism is capable of cleansing itself."

"The authorities (both the President's Office and the monomajority) must bear political responsibility for their appointments. It is already too late and not enough to make scapegoats out of individual ministers, even guilty ones. This is a cosmetic measure that should not mislead anyone. And isn't it a comedy when now four members of the National Security and Defense Council, who appear on the tapes, will impose sanctions against their criminal accomplices who have already managed to escape," Poroshenko said.

Tags: #crisis #poroshenko #parliament #govt

