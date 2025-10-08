Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:49 08.10.2025

Russian drones strike oil depot, railway in overnight attacks on three Chernihiv towns

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Russian occupiers attacked an oil depot in Pryluky, Chernihiv region last night, a fire broke out, in Nizhyn, hits were recorded on railway facilities, fires also broke out, and in the morning – a hit on an energy facility, Regional Military Administration head Vyacheslav Chaus has said.

"In Nizhyn, hits on railway facilities, fires, in the morning – hits on an energy facility, which caused emergency shutdowns. In Pryluky, a strike drone attacked an oil depot, a fire. In Semenivka, an enemy drone hit an administrative building," Chaus wrote in a Telegram channel on Wednesday.

In addition, at night, the enemy used a drone to hit a special vehicle of a company that repairs a road in the Semenivka community, injuring a man.

"Where there is destruction or consequences, the relevant services are working," Chaus noted.

According to him, over the past 24 hours, the Chernihiv region has been subjected to 50 attacks, most of them using FPV drones. Some 23 settlements in seven communities were under attack. There are three victims.

Tags: #chernihiv_region #attacks

