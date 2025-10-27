Russian damages important energy facility in Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region

As a result of enemy shelling, an important energy facility in Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region was damaged, JSC Chernihivoblenergo reported on its Telegram channel on Monday.

"We ask you to remain calm, maintain informational silence and take measures for your own safety," the company appealed to consumers.

The company assured that energy workers will begin emergency restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

As reported, as of the morning of October 27, Russian strikes on energy facilities resulted in power outages for consumers in several regions, in particular, in Sumy, Zaporizhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.