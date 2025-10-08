Russian strike knocks out power to 4,500 in Chernihiv's Nizhyn district

Russia attacked an energy facility in the Nizhyn district of the Chernihiv region, Chernihiv Oblast JSC ChernihivOblenergo said on Telegram on Wednesday.

"Again, the Nizhyn region is under fire and again an energy facility was hit. More than 4,500 subscribers are without electricity," the company noted.

According to the regional energy company, on Wednesday, an hourly outage schedule is in effect in the region for consumers.

"If the situation in the energy system is favorable, we plan to reduce the volume of restrictions during the day," the company said.

As reported, on October 7, the enemy shelled and hit an energy facility in Pryluchchyna, as a result of which more than 61,000 subscribers were left without electricity at once.

On the night of October 6, Russia shelled and hit an energy facility near Ichnia, a small city in the southeast of the Chernihiv Oblast.