Over 260 Invincibility Points deployed across Chernihiv region

Photo: https://t.me/chernigivskaODA

Due to the night attack, Chernihiv and the northern communities of the region were left without electricity, critical infrastructure was switched to generators, and more than 260 Invincibility Points were deployed in the region, Regional Military Administration head Vyacheslav Chaus said.

"Due to the night attack, Chernihiv and the northern communities of the region were left without electricity. Hospitals, social institutions, and utility companies are operating on backup power. Similarly, water utilities: there is water mainly up to 4-5 floors. Water pumps are open for residents of high-rise buildings. Water has already been organized to transport water to some areas of the city," he said on Telegram on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chaus, in some places, restoration work is impossible due to the threat of new shelling. But where it is safe, power engineers continue to work to restore power to people as soon as possible.

As reported, Russian troops attacked the Chernihiv region with drones and missiles on Tuesday night, hitting a heat supply facility and a power plant.

"The region has been subjected to a massive attack by strike drones. According to the consolidated data of the Air Defense and Defense Forces, 51 air targets were recorded during the day, including two ballistic missiles. There are two hits of Shahed UAVs: a heat supply facility and a power plant in two communities of the Chernihiv region," Chaus said.