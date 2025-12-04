Cyprus' EU presidency could be historic in opening up clusters for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Ukraine expects the coming months to bring greater progress on its path to the European Union, and Cyprus' presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2026 could be historic in terms of the opening of clusters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

"We expect the coming months to bring greater progress on Ukraine's path to the EU. And the Cypriot presidency could be historic in terms of opening clusters for Ukraine and other necessary decisions," Zelenskyy said during media statements with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in Kyiv.

He also briefed Christodoulides on the situation in Ukraine, on the frontline, and on the Ukrainian team's priorities and work in negotiations with its partners. The leaders also discussed in detail the common European agenda.

"Ukraine has given Europe a significant unifying impetus, and this energy is contributing to European strength. We expect the European community to support Ukraine in the way necessary to achieve peace and guarantee lasting security," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

He also thanked Cyprus for its support of Ukraine at the political level, for its support of the sanctions policy against Russia, and for further joint work with partners regarding the Russian tanker fleet and Russian sanctions-evasion schemes.

"And now the leaders of the European Union are preparing a new sanctions package. We want to make it truly effective, and that means continuing pressure on the Russian energy sector. Above all, on everything else that provides Russia with budget revenues, and therefore the ability to prolong this war," Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, Ukraine also counts on Cyprus' support for joint European decisions regarding Russian assets and the country's continued participation in resolving humanitarian issues.