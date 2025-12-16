Zelenskyy: Putin believes only in power and money, Russian assets should be used to protect against Russian aggression

Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed the importance of establishing "real responsibility when punishment for the aggressor becomes inevitable" and the need to force Russia to "learn to live by the rule of law."

"Together with our partners, we are working not only to stop the bloodshed, but also to change the situation along Russia’s borders so that it has no opportunity to start a new war. It is also about forcing Russia to finally learn to live by the rule of law. And this will only work if there is real responsibility when punishment for the aggressor becomes inevitable," he said during a speech in the Dutch parliament.

According to him, European leaders currently have a decision on frozen Russian assets on the table. "Most of these assets are located in Europe. These Russian assets can and should be fully used to protect against Russian aggression. The aggressor must pay. This is also a matter of restoring justice, and in such a way that Russia really feels it," Zelenskyy said.

"Putin does not believe in people. He believes only in power and money. Russians do not count their dead. But they count every dollar and every euro that they lose. That is why a strong decision is needed regarding Russian money. These funds must work to protect against Russia. I urge you to support this," Zelenskyy said.