All-Ukrainian student competitions in Intl Humanitary Law held in Kyiv

The 2025 All-Ukrainian Student Competition on International Humanitarian Law (IHL), organized by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) together with the International Committee of the Red Cross, has taken place in Kyiv.

"Today in Ukraine we are witnessing how international humanitarian law is facing new challenges. Despite the obligation of all parties to an armed conflict to comply with IHL norms, we observe their systematic violations and the commission of war crimes. However, despite the disappointing statistics, international humanitarian law remains the tool that limits violence in favor of humanity. As the largest Ukrainian humanitarian organization, we are always ready to support young people, because you are the future of our country," URCS Program Director Serhiy Panasenko said.

Traditional competitions are held to disseminate and popularize knowledge of IHL among students. This branch of public international law is used during armed conflicts to protect victims of war and limit the means and methods of waging it. Thanks to simulated situations, participants have the opportunity to try themselves as practicing lawyers, solving cases close to reality.

This year, the winner of the competition was the team of the Educational and Scientific Institute of International Relations of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.