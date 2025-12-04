Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:00 04.12.2025

All-Ukrainian student competitions in Intl Humanitary Law held in Kyiv

2 min read
All-Ukrainian student competitions in Intl Humanitary Law held in Kyiv
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The 2025 All-Ukrainian Student Competition on International Humanitarian Law (IHL), organized by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) together with the International Committee of the Red Cross, has taken place in Kyiv.

As URCS reported on Facebook, eight teams from different regions of Ukraine took part in the competition.

"Today in Ukraine we are witnessing how international humanitarian law is facing new challenges. Despite the obligation of all parties to an armed conflict to comply with IHL norms, we observe their systematic violations and the commission of war crimes. However, despite the disappointing statistics, international humanitarian law remains the tool that limits violence in favor of humanity. As the largest Ukrainian humanitarian organization, we are always ready to support young people, because you are the future of our country," URCS Program Director Serhiy Panasenko said.

Traditional competitions are held to disseminate and popularize knowledge of IHL among students. This branch of public international law is used during armed conflicts to protect victims of war and limit the means and methods of waging it. Thanks to simulated situations, participants have the opportunity to try themselves as practicing lawyers, solving cases close to reality.

This year, the winner of the competition was the team of the Educational and Scientific Institute of International Relations of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Tags: #competition #ihl #urcs

MORE ABOUT

15:37 03.12.2025
URCS continues recruitment for first cohort of #REDpreneur Women programme

URCS continues recruitment for first cohort of #REDpreneur Women programme

15:31 02.12.2025
URCS volunteers provide 24/7 assistance to victims in Vyshhorod after Russian UAV strikes

URCS volunteers provide 24/7 assistance to victims in Vyshhorod after Russian UAV strikes

18:25 01.12.2025
URCS volunteers set up aid station in Dnipro at site of Russian missile strike

URCS volunteers set up aid station in Dnipro at site of Russian missile strike

13:36 01.12.2025
URCS volunteers help evacuate people during Russian airstrike on Mykolaiv

URCS volunteers help evacuate people during Russian airstrike on Mykolaiv

10:38 01.12.2025
URCS volunteers assist clean-up ops after Russian UAV attack on Vyshhorod

URCS volunteers assist clean-up ops after Russian UAV attack on Vyshhorod

14:27 29.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross working on sites affected by Russian attack in Kyiv, its region

Ukrainian Red Cross working on sites affected by Russian attack in Kyiv, its region

12:47 28.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross discusses humanitarian consequences of the war at intl roundtable talk in Sweden

Ukrainian Red Cross discusses humanitarian consequences of the war at intl roundtable talk in Sweden

18:15 27.11.2025
URCS participates in Donor Advisory Group meeting in Stockholm

URCS participates in Donor Advisory Group meeting in Stockholm

16:45 27.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross launches all-Ukrainian program of veterans’ meetings

Ukrainian Red Cross launches all-Ukrainian program of veterans’ meetings

12:02 27.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Opens Community Center in Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Red Cross Opens Community Center in Zaporizhia

HOT NEWS

Military recruiter fatally wounded in Lviv, attacker detained – PGO

Russian strikes leave over 100,000 Ukrainian consumers without power in 3 regions

UNGA supports Ukrainian resolution for return of Ukrainian children by over 90 votes to 12, with 57 abstentions

Ukraine invited to visit USA to continue talks – Sybiha

Explosion rocks Kharkiv: one person dies, two injured – mayor

LATEST

ЕFI Group plans to open Beehive Cosmetics monobrand locations in Kyiv by late 2025

As long as Ukraine bleeds, no one in this room can feel safe – FM Sybiha

Ukrainian units continue to hold northern part of Pokrovsk – Syrsky

Russian attacks knock out Kherson CHP, leave over 40,000 people without heat - official

Half of Europeans see Trump as enemy of Europe, rate risk of war with Russia as 'high ' - survey

Military recruiter fatally wounded in Lviv, attacker detained – PGO

SBU detains FSB agents helping Russia attack targets near Izium in Kharkiv region

Russian strikes leave over 100,000 Ukrainian consumers without power in 3 regions

Macron calls on China to join peaceful settlement in Ukraine at meeting with Xi in Beijing

Ukraine drops motivation letters from 2026 university admissions

AD
AD