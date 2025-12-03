URCS continues recruitment for first cohort of #REDpreneur Women programme

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues recruitment for the first cohort of participants in the #REDpreneur Women programme, which supports women veterans through the development of business and social innovations in Ukraine.

"Participants will have access to a comprehensive development programme that includes business training in partnership with the Ukrainian Future Business Incubator; online training in entrepreneurship, finance, strategic planning, and marketing; as well as mentoring support from experienced entrepreneurs and experts," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

In addition, the programme provides grant funding in the amount of EUR 7,000.

The program is open to female veterans aged 18 and older who have completed military service, have a business idea or wish to develop their own business, and are seeking professional growth and new opportunities. The application deadline is December 18, 2025.

The programme is implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in partnership with the Austrian Red Cross, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, and the Ukrainian Veterans Fund, with the support of the Austrian NACHBAR IN NOT Foundation and the Austrian Development Agency. The training and mentoring component is carried out jointly with the Ukrainian Future Business Incubator within the framework of the international REDpreneur franchise.