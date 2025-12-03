Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:37 03.12.2025

URCS continues recruitment for first cohort of #REDpreneur Women programme

2 min read
URCS continues recruitment for first cohort of #REDpreneur Women programme
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues recruitment for the first cohort of participants in the #REDpreneur Women programme, which supports women veterans through the development of business and social innovations in Ukraine.

"Participants will have access to a comprehensive development programme that includes business training in partnership with the Ukrainian Future Business Incubator; online training in entrepreneurship, finance, strategic planning, and marketing; as well as mentoring support from experienced entrepreneurs and experts," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

In addition, the programme provides grant funding in the amount of EUR 7,000.

The program is open to female veterans aged 18 and older who have completed military service, have a business idea or wish to develop their own business, and are seeking professional growth and new opportunities. The application deadline is December 18, 2025.

The programme is implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in partnership with the Austrian Red Cross, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, and the Ukrainian Veterans Fund, with the support of the Austrian NACHBAR IN NOT Foundation and the Austrian Development Agency. The training and mentoring component is carried out jointly with the Ukrainian Future Business Incubator within the framework of the international REDpreneur franchise.

 

Tags: #redpreneurua #urcs

MORE ABOUT

15:31 02.12.2025
URCS volunteers provide 24/7 assistance to victims in Vyshhorod after Russian UAV strikes

URCS volunteers provide 24/7 assistance to victims in Vyshhorod after Russian UAV strikes

18:25 01.12.2025
URCS volunteers set up aid station in Dnipro at site of Russian missile strike

URCS volunteers set up aid station in Dnipro at site of Russian missile strike

13:36 01.12.2025
URCS volunteers help evacuate people during Russian airstrike on Mykolaiv

URCS volunteers help evacuate people during Russian airstrike on Mykolaiv

10:38 01.12.2025
URCS volunteers assist clean-up ops after Russian UAV attack on Vyshhorod

URCS volunteers assist clean-up ops after Russian UAV attack on Vyshhorod

14:27 29.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross working on sites affected by Russian attack in Kyiv, its region

Ukrainian Red Cross working on sites affected by Russian attack in Kyiv, its region

12:47 28.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross discusses humanitarian consequences of the war at intl roundtable talk in Sweden

Ukrainian Red Cross discusses humanitarian consequences of the war at intl roundtable talk in Sweden

18:15 27.11.2025
URCS participates in Donor Advisory Group meeting in Stockholm

URCS participates in Donor Advisory Group meeting in Stockholm

16:45 27.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross launches all-Ukrainian program of veterans’ meetings

Ukrainian Red Cross launches all-Ukrainian program of veterans’ meetings

12:02 27.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Opens Community Center in Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Red Cross Opens Community Center in Zaporizhia

12:28 26.11.2025
URCS volunteers helped eliminate the consequences of the Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

URCS volunteers helped eliminate the consequences of the Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

HOT NEWS

Ukraine invited to visit USA to continue talks – Sybiha

Explosion rocks Kharkiv: one person dies, two injured – mayor

European Commission presents solutions to support Ukraine's financial needs: EU borrowing, 'reparation loan'

Russia occupies 3 villages near Pokrovsk and Hulyaipole during day - DeepState

General Staff denies information about complete capture of Pokrovsk

LATEST

Five countries confirm $1 bln allocation through PURL – Sybiha

Poroshenko Foundation launches Blyskavka kamikaze drone program for frontline

Ukraine invited to visit USA to continue talks – Sybiha

Russian language no longer protected in Ukraine by European Charter for Regional Languages – Rada decision

Explosion rocks Kharkiv: one person dies, two injured – mayor

Funding for telethon insignificant compared to efforts to form information policy – Finance Minister Marchenko

European Commission presents solutions to support Ukraine's financial needs: EU borrowing, 'reparation loan'

State Budget-2026 vote will show actual existence of coalition – MP Zhelezniak

Russia occupies 3 villages near Pokrovsk and Hulyaipole during day - DeepState

General Staff denies information about complete capture of Pokrovsk

AD
AD