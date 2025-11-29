SBU naval drones strike two tankers belonging to Russia's ‘shadow fleet’ in Black Sea – source

SBU Sea Baby naval drones struck two sanctioned oil tankers, KAIRO and VIRAT, belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea. This was a joint operation between the 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy, an SBU source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Modernized Sea Baby naval drones successfully attacked the vessels. They can cover long distances and are equipped with enhanced warheads. The video shows that both tankers were critically damaged after the hits and have been effectively taken out of service. This will deal a significant blow to Russian oil transportation," the source said.

It was noted that the sanctioned vessels were empty at the time of the attack, en route to the port of Novorossiysk for loading.

"The SBU continues to actively curtail Russia's financial ability to wage war against Ukraine. Sea Baby naval drones disabled vessels that could have been carrying nearly $70 million worth of oil and were helping the Kremlin evade international sanctions," noted an informed source at the SBU.