Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to conduct an analysis of the situation in the law enforcement system and in the regions.

"Thirdly, I spoke with the State Security Service of Ukraine to conduct their analysis of the situation in the law enforcement system and in the regions. Soon there will be reports, there will be my conclusions and there will be decisions," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

The president said there is "too much negativity" from the regions.

"We agreed that the Security Service will provide me with information quickly," he said.