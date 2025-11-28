Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:57 28.11.2025

Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

1 min read
Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to conduct an analysis of the situation in the law enforcement system and in the regions.

"Thirdly, I spoke with the State Security Service of Ukraine to conduct their analysis of the situation in the law enforcement system and in the regions. Soon there will be reports, there will be my conclusions and there will be decisions," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

The president said there is "too much negativity" from the regions.

"We agreed that the Security Service will provide me with information quickly," he said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #sbu

MORE ABOUT

09:25 28.11.2025
Yermak: Zelenskyy wouldn’t sign document to give up Ukrainian territory

Yermak: Zelenskyy wouldn’t sign document to give up Ukrainian territory

09:12 28.11.2025
Zelenskyy replaces his ambassador to Serbia

Zelenskyy replaces his ambassador to Serbia

20:41 27.11.2025
Zelenskyy, Latvian FM discuss defense support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Latvian FM discuss defense support for Ukraine

19:31 27.11.2025
European Solidarity insists on president's meeting with all factions, exclusion of compromised figures from 'peace agreement' group

European Solidarity insists on president's meeting with all factions, exclusion of compromised figures from 'peace agreement' group

20:46 26.11.2025
Ukrainian soldiers defending their positions, which is basis of our ability to negotiate in interests of our country – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian soldiers defending their positions, which is basis of our ability to negotiate in interests of our country – Zelenskyy

20:36 26.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Domestic weapons production targets must be met on time

Zelenskyy: Domestic weapons production targets must be met on time

09:21 26.11.2025
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's recovery and energy resilience with Freeland

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's recovery and energy resilience with Freeland

19:14 25.11.2025
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump during Thanksgiving to finalize agreement – ​​Yermak

Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump during Thanksgiving to finalize agreement – ​​Yermak

18:03 25.11.2025
Merz: We seek quick ceasefire, just and durable peace for Ukraine

Merz: We seek quick ceasefire, just and durable peace for Ukraine

17:23 25.11.2025
Starmer talks with Zelenskyy before meeting of Coalition of Willing

Starmer talks with Zelenskyy before meeting of Coalition of Willing

HOT NEWS

Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

Zelenskyy signs decree dismissing Yermak from President's Office head post

Yermak submits resignation letter – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy to hold consultations with candidates for President's Office head on Sat

Searches conducted at Yermak’s place, no one notified of suspicion - source in anti-corruption agencies

LATEST

Among candidates for President's Office head post is current PM, First Dpty PM, Dpty Head of President's Office Palisa, Budanov, Shmyhal

Ukrainian govt updates operational plan to implement State Forest Management Strategy – PM

'Fatal combination:' Tusk comments on resignations in Ukraine amid events surrounding Trump's 'peace plan'

Poroshenko on Yermak's resignation: Unity, new pro-European coalition, new professional govt needed

Norway intends to allocate $8.4 bln in 2026 to support Ukraine

Gift for Putin Czech initiative reviewing plans to purchase Flamingo missile – media

Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

Szijjártó on Orbán-Putin meeting: If peace summit takes place, it will be held in Budapest

European Commission on Yermak's resignation: We see news, follow situation closely

Zelenskyy signs decree dismissing Yermak from President's Office head post

AD
AD