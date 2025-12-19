Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:23 19.12.2025

Unmanned Systems Force hit 1,011 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Units of the Unmanned Systems Force (USF) hit 1,011 enemy targets in past 24 hours, the USF reported on its Telegram channel as of Friday morning.

According to the report, the following targets were destroyed: 415 personnel, 222 of whom were eliminated; 38 UAV pilot takeoff points; one tank; seven artillery systems; 26 vehicles; 20 motorcycles; and 80 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "copter" and "wing" types.

"In total, 18,508 targets were destroyed or demaged during December (December 1-December 18), 7,230 of which were enemy personnel," the USF reported.

#usf

