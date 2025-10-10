Interfax-Ukraine
09:25 10.10.2025

Russian attack knocks out power to 28,000 households in two Kyiv region districts - Kalasnyk

A hostile attack with missiles and drones on Friday night resulted in a power outage for 28,000 subscribers in two districts of the region, Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Mykola Kalashnyk said on Telegram on Friday morning.

"Currently, about 28,000 families in the Brovary and Boryspil districts have lost power in the region. Power engineers are already working to restore centralized power supply. Insurgency points are being deployed in settlements. Each of them is equipped with everything necessary to help the population. We are transferring critical and social infrastructure facilities to generators," Kalashnyk said.

He also reported that as a result of the hostile attack in Brovary, three multi-story buildings, four food stalls were damaged, two cars were destroyed and two were damaged. The facades of multi-story buildings were cut and windows were broken due to the blast wave.

No casualties have been reported.

