Trump announces date of Witkoff's visit to Moscow

US Special envoy for Middle East affairs Steve Witkoff will probably visit Moscow this week, US President Donald Trump said.

"He may go, I think, next week, Wednesday or Thursday (August 6 and 7) to Russia. They would like to see him. They asked him to meet with them. So we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters.

He noted that Witkoff is currently focused on the problems of the Gaza Strip, but he may go to Russia.

Reporters asked Trump what would happen on Friday, August 8, if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine.

"Well, there will be sanctions, but they seem to be pretty good at avoiding them. You know, they're wily characters and they're pretty good at avoiding sanctions. So we'll see what happens," Trump said.

As reported, on July 14, Trump said that he would impose sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin continued to delay concluding a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine. On July 28, Trump announced a new deadline for reaching an agreement between Russia and Ukraine, which would not exceed 10-12 days instead of the previously planned 50 days.