Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:09 04.08.2025

Trump announces date of Witkoff's visit to Moscow

1 min read
Trump announces date of Witkoff's visit to Moscow

US Special envoy for Middle East affairs Steve Witkoff will probably visit Moscow this week, US President Donald Trump said.

"He may go, I think, next week, Wednesday or Thursday (August 6 and 7) to Russia. They would like to see him. They asked him to meet with them. So we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters.

He noted that Witkoff is currently focused on the problems of the Gaza Strip, but he may go to Russia.

Reporters asked Trump what would happen on Friday, August 8, if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine.

"Well, there will be sanctions, but they seem to be pretty good at avoiding them. You know, they're wily characters and they're pretty good at avoiding sanctions. So we'll see what happens," Trump said.

As reported, on July 14, Trump said that he would impose sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin continued to delay concluding a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine. On July 28, Trump announced a new deadline for reaching an agreement between Russia and Ukraine, which would not exceed 10-12 days instead of the previously planned 50 days.

Tags: #moscow #witkoff

MORE ABOUT

13:59 04.07.2025
Witkoff wants to lift energy sanctions against Russia – media

Witkoff wants to lift energy sanctions against Russia – media

12:44 26.06.2025
Kyslytsya: Moscow realizes accountability is imminent

Kyslytsya: Moscow realizes accountability is imminent

16:07 13.05.2025
Kellogg, Witkoff to go to Turkey for talks between Russia, Ukraine – media

Kellogg, Witkoff to go to Turkey for talks between Russia, Ukraine – media

12:06 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy on safety of foreign visitors traveling to Moscow for May 9: Ukraine cannot be held responsible for what happens in Russia

Zelenskyy on safety of foreign visitors traveling to Moscow for May 9: Ukraine cannot be held responsible for what happens in Russia

21:30 25.04.2025
Ukrainian MFA warns any foreign troops against participating in Moscow parade on May 9

Ukrainian MFA warns any foreign troops against participating in Moscow parade on May 9

10:25 16.04.2025
Rubio, Witkoff to visit France this week for talks on Ukraine, Iran, trade – media

Rubio, Witkoff to visit France this week for talks on Ukraine, Iran, trade – media

17:29 15.04.2025
Zelenskyy on Witkoff's statement: For us it is red line to recognize any occupied territories as Russian

Zelenskyy on Witkoff's statement: For us it is red line to recognize any occupied territories as Russian

12:16 15.04.2025
Peace agreement concerns so-called five territories – Witkoff

Peace agreement concerns so-called five territories – Witkoff

13:40 12.04.2025
Trump's envoy offers to hand over part of Ukraine's territory to Russia

Trump's envoy offers to hand over part of Ukraine's territory to Russia

20:32 25.03.2025
Witkoff's statements in future could lead to decline in trust in Russian narratives – Zelenskyy

Witkoff's statements in future could lead to decline in trust in Russian narratives – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

SBU arrests 'mole' in defense ministry transport service

AFU General Staff, SBU confirm defeat of Russian facilities involved in armed aggression against Ukraine

Air Defense eliminate 45 out of 53 enemy drones

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss sanctions against Russia, cooperation with American partners

Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

LATEST

Berezhna invites Japan to join Alliance for Cultural Resilience, Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund

Just 7% of displaced plan return home in next 6 months

Kyiv prosecutors want Podilsky Bridge deal canceled, UAH 2 bln returned

Ukrainian-Polish expedition begins search and exhumation work in Lviv

Russia plans to use Donetsk airport to launch Shahed UAVs – ISW

SBU arrests 'mole' in defense ministry transport service

Lviv Franko University, Lviv Polytechnic, Kyiv Shevchenko National University most popular universities

Khmelnytsky region attacked, no injuries reported

Engineering boom will show in 3-4 years

'Peace through strength' concept has been working since the appearance of American nuclear submarines - Yermak

AD
AD