Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:15 27.11.2025

URCS participates in Donor Advisory Group meeting in Stockholm

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) took part in the Donor Advisory Group meeting in Stockholm.

“Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross, and Olena Stokoz, Deputy Director General, paid a working visit to Sweden, where they participated in the annual meeting of the Donor Advisory Group (DAG) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, held in Stockholm on 24–25 November,” URCS said on Facebook Thursday.

During a dedicated session on localisation and local leadership, the Ukrainian Red Cross delegation highlighted the specific features of the humanitarian context in Ukraine, the organisation’s main areas of work, and its cooperation with national authorities and local communities.

The participation of the Ukrainian delegation provided an opportunity to share with the participating countries of the Donor Advisory Group the Ukrainian Red Cross’s experience in developing its branch network, strengthening organisational capacity, supporting volunteers, and building trust within communities. It also underscored the importance of long-term investment in community resilience as a key foundation for effective humanitarian response.

This year, discussions focused on three key areas: strengthening organisational preparedness for crises to reduce loss of life; expanding and diversifying funding sources; and advancing locally led humanitarian action (localisation). Participants also examined global challenges and shifts, and their implications for National Societies, community needs, and public expectations.

