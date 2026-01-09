Finnish FM: New strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure remind of Russia’s complete disregard of human lives

Photo: Pixabay

Commenting on Russia's January 9 attacks on Ukraine, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen emphasized that attacks on civilians constitute a war crime.

“Russian air strikes have left half of Kyiv’s apartment buildings without heating. In Finland, like in other places with harsh winters, we know what serious cold can mean. It can be a question of life or death. These strikes are a reminder of Russia’s complete disregard of human lives. Targeting civilians is and remains a war crime,” Valtonen said on X.

She stressed that Finland continues to support Ukraine and reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire.