Massive Russian drone attack damages 50 houses in Zaporizhia, injuring 19

As a result of the enemy drone attack that began on the night of November 26, significant destruction of residential infrastructure and several large-scale fires were reported in Zaporizhia, and the number of victims has increased to 19, Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov has said.

According to him, some of the drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces, but the strikes caused significant damage.

"Some 31 high-rise buildings and 20 private houses were damaged. Five high-rise buildings suffered the most - due to large-scale fires that broke out after the hits. Separately, a strike was recorded on a university dormitory where people were staying at the time," Fedorov said on Wednesday morning.

"Currently, 19 people are known to have been injured. Eight people remain in hospital. The number may change - people often seek help later," he added.

About 200 residents turned to emergency services. While the fires were being extinguished in high-rise buildings, evacuations were carried out, people were temporarily warmed in buses.

Utilities worked all night, plugging broken windows, restoring roofs and sealing apartments. According to Fedorov, the number of epicenters of fires and explosions was "actually a record for three and a half years." Some of the entrances have already been declared uninhabitable - an inspection and detailed examination are underway.

"Our task is to restore the tightness of all apartments that can be lived in by the end of the day, and give people minimal stability in these conditions," Fedorov said.