Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:55 26.11.2025

Massive Russian drone attack damages 50 houses in Zaporizhia, injuring 19

2 min read
Massive Russian drone attack damages 50 houses in Zaporizhia, injuring 19

As a result of the enemy drone attack that began on the night of November 26, significant destruction of residential infrastructure and several large-scale fires were reported in Zaporizhia, and the number of victims has increased to 19, Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov has said.

According to him, some of the drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces, but the strikes caused significant damage.

"Some 31 high-rise buildings and 20 private houses were damaged. Five high-rise buildings suffered the most - due to large-scale fires that broke out after the hits. Separately, a strike was recorded on a university dormitory where people were staying at the time," Fedorov said on Wednesday morning.

"Currently, 19 people are known to have been injured. Eight people remain in hospital. The number may change - people often seek help later," he added.

About 200 residents turned to emergency services. While the fires were being extinguished in high-rise buildings, evacuations were carried out, people were temporarily warmed in buses.

Utilities worked all night, plugging broken windows, restoring roofs and sealing apartments. According to Fedorov, the number of epicenters of fires and explosions was "actually a record for three and a half years." Some of the entrances have already been declared uninhabitable - an inspection and detailed examination are underway.

"Our task is to restore the tightness of all apartments that can be lived in by the end of the day, and give people minimal stability in these conditions," Fedorov said.

Tags: #zaporizhia #attack

MORE ABOUT

14:40 25.11.2025
Russian attack destroys Novus logistics center in Kyiv, kills 4 drivers

Russian attack destroys Novus logistics center in Kyiv, kills 4 drivers

14:37 25.11.2025
Warehouse and production facilities of Textile-Kontakt destroyed in missile attack overnight – owner

Warehouse and production facilities of Textile-Kontakt destroyed in missile attack overnight – owner

09:10 25.11.2025
Russian attack kills 6 in Kyiv – Mayor Klitschko

Russian attack kills 6 in Kyiv – Mayor Klitschko

10:43 24.11.2025
URCS assists victims after Russian attacks on Zaporizhia and Dnipro

URCS assists victims after Russian attacks on Zaporizhia and Dnipro

12:29 21.11.2025
URCS helps survivors of Russian air attack in Zaporizhia

URCS helps survivors of Russian air attack in Zaporizhia

09:05 21.11.2025
Russian attack in Zaporizhia kills 5, wounds 8 – official

Russian attack in Zaporizhia kills 5, wounds 8 – official

20:56 20.11.2025
Death toll from Ternopil attack grows to 27: Woman's body recovered from the rubble

Death toll from Ternopil attack grows to 27: Woman's body recovered from the rubble

20:48 19.11.2025
Russians in Zaporizhia region attempting to cut off logistics for Ukrainian units – DeepState

Russians in Zaporizhia region attempting to cut off logistics for Ukrainian units – DeepState

15:42 19.11.2025
There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

12:41 18.11.2025
MFA calls on intl community to condemn Russia's attack on Dnipro, which damaged Suspilne premises

MFA calls on intl community to condemn Russia's attack on Dnipro, which damaged Suspilne premises

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump during Thanksgiving to finalize agreement – ​​Yermak

British PM believes that talks on ceasefire in Ukraine 'moving in positive direction'

Talks gain momentum, opening path to real progress toward lasting peace – Macron

White House: Several delicate, but not insurmountable details require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, USA

NATO Deputy Secretary General arrives in Kyiv, holds talks with Sybiha

LATEST

European Solidarity urges Batkivshchyna to unite in restoring parliamentary subjectivity

Svyrydenko discusses PURL results, energy security with NATO Deputy Secretary General

Spanish PM: We at crucial stage in achieving just, lasting peace

Emergency rescue operations completed in Kyiv: seven people killed, 21 injured – SES

Ukraine elected to OPCW Executive Council for 2026-2028

UN: Kyiv civilian casualties in first 10M of 2025 nearly quadruple full 2024 total

Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump during Thanksgiving to finalize agreement – ​​Yermak

Humanitarian Demining Center pays UAH 4.476 mln to farmer for clearing 1,150 ha in Kherson region

British PM believes that talks on ceasefire in Ukraine 'moving in positive direction'

URCS leadership discusses joint projects with colleagues from Britain

AD
AD