Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:17 02.12.2025

Bank clients can now track their payments 24/7 – Ukraine's National Bank

2 min read
Starting December 1, 2025, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) introduced the Payment Tracking Service (TrackSEP) in the electronic payment system (EPS), enabling individuals and businesses to monitor the status of their payments in real time, from initiation to crediting.

"With the EPS tracking service, clients gain a simple tool for real-time control of their payments, while banks and other payment service providers will be able to reduce operational costs associated with clarifying the status of transfers," said Volodymyr Nahorniuk, director of the NBU's Information Technology Department.

According to the regulator's website, the service allows payers and recipients to view the status of a transaction (such as "initiated," "processed by the bank," "awaiting EPS processing," or "credited to the recipient's account") and the timestamps of key stages. This applies primarily to transfers between accounts using bank details/IBAN, including instant EPS transfers.

A key element of TrackSEP is the universal Unique End-to-End Transaction Reference (UETR). Using this identifier, users can obtain detailed information about the movement of funds for a specific transaction without disclosing personal data, the NBU said.

The regulator reminded the public that starting April 1, 2026, all EPS participants will be required to generate a UETR for each transaction, provide the identifier to the payer, and transmit status information to TrackSEP.

According to the NBU, the tracking service is part of the EPS roadmap for 2025–2030. The transition to the next-generation EPS-4 system based on ISO 20022 and the launch of instant credit transfers will ensure greater transparency, speed, and convenience in interbank settlements.

Future development steps include introducing multicurrency operations, integrating with the SEPA infrastructure for cross-border transfers with EU countries, expanding the use of the ISO 20022 standard, providing direct EPS access to certain nonbank payment service providers, and implementing risk assessment tools for payment operations based on modern analytics and artificial intelligence technologies.

Tags: #payments #nbu #tracking

